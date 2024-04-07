Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IVV opened at $520.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

