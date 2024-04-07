Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL opened at $172.82 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.45.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

