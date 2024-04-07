Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

