Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after buying an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.