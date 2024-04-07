Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 259 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

