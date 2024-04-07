ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 1.9% Higher

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 124.85 and last traded at 124.38. 2,041,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,530,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at 122.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

ARM Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 120.97 and a 200 day moving average of 82.03.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of 762.50 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

