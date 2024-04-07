Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,173,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 200,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.