Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,507 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $243.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.82. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.44. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.91 and a twelve month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

