Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 11,992 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cloudflare worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,034,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,025,369 shares of company stock valued at $97,520,567. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $96.16 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

