Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,209 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kroger worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 76,248 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Kroger by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

