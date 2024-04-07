Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

