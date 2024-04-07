Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $175,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $357.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

