Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $18.32 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $263.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $265.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

