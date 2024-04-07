Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Pool worth $16,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

POOL opened at $396.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

