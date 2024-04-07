Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

