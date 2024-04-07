Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $136.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.34.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Macquarie increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

