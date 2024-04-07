Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 17,855 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Truist Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,089,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,159,000 after buying an additional 83,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

TFC opened at $38.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

