Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,774 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

