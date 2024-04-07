Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ATRA opened at $0.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

