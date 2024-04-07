AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 9,719,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 38,210,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

