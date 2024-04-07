AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AutoNation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in AutoNation by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $1,329,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 579,060 shares of company stock worth $84,837,845. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

