AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanderbilt University boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $198.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.