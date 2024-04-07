Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $277.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.26. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

