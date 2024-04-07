AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $50.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

Get AZEK alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $49.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock worth $6,212,712. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in AZEK by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AZEK by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AZEK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.