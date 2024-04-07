Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,571 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.31 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.