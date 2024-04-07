Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $377,000 in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

