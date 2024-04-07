Barclays Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $60.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.1 %

ALGT stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.