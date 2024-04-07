Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Shares Down 2.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.73. 4,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

