Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Shares Down 2.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.73. 4,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 12,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
