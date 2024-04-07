Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading Down 0.7%

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 2,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Beazley Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

About Beazley

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.