Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

