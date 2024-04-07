Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Up 4%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.45. 4,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 26,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Stories

