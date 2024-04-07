BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading 3.4% Higher

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. 1,514,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,536,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $473.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.68.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

