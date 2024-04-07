Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Trading Up 5.6%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.35. Approximately 204,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 747,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIRK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $13,874,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.