Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Trading Up 5.6%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.35. Approximately 204,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 747,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIRK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.15.
Birkenstock Stock Performance
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRK. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $13,874,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Birkenstock
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
