Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 794 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of ITM opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

