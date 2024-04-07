Blue Trust Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,256,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 32,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.16.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

