Blue Trust Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

