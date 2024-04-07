Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.71.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE stock opened at $418.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.88. Ferrari has a one year low of $269.50 and a one year high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

