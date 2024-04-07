Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,336 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

