BMO Capital Markets Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $122.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

NYSE:APO opened at $114.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $116.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

