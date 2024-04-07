Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EFX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.94.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $256.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.