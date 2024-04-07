Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 2,434 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

PPG stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.50.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.