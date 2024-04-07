Bradley J. Haas Sells 14,015 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $309,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bradley J. Haas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Bradley J. Haas sold 26,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $542,954.26.

On Thursday, March 28th, Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after buying an additional 610,838 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

