Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,344.20 and last traded at $1,343.43. 478,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,016,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,317.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,289.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,086.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,310 shares of company stock valued at $32,840,567 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

