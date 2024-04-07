Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$162.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTC.A. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

CTC.A stock opened at C$133.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$140.77. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$128.88 and a 1 year high of C$189.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

