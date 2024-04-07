Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 1,876,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,942,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
GOEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Canoo by 36.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 114.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
