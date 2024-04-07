Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 1,876,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,942,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

GOEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canoo by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Canoo by 36.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canoo by 114.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

