Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,868,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,889 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,390.8% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 973,486 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,487,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 845,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 139.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,178,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

