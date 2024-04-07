Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLBT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellebrite DI
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.