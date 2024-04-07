Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

