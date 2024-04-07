Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 56,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 310,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Central Puerto by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.