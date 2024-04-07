Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 56,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 310,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Central Puerto Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.43.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
