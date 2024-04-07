Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 3.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 56,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 310,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Central Puerto Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,657 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Central Puerto by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 290,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Central Puerto by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 149,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

