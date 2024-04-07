Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Trading Up 3.6%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 56,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 310,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.66. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $193.03 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
