Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $253.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.39. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

